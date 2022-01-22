Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 24°

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 24°
Sunday: Morning snow showers, then partly cloudy. High: 33°
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 18°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds will increase through the overnight hours, but that'll help keep temperatures from falling as low as they did last night. It'll still be cold, though, with lows in the mid 20s.
A quick-moving clipper system will bring snow showers tomorrow morning, especially farther northeast. Any accumulation should stay less than an inch. Higher totals are expected along and north of Interstate 74. The sky will gradually clear tomorrow afternoon, and it'll be another breezy day. Highs will reach the low 30s. Temperatures will drop into the teens tomorrow night under a partly cloudy sky.