Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 20°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was 19.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&