Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 19°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 19°
Sunday: Becoming sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 55°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 36°
Detailed Forecast:
After a clear evening, clouds will increase through the overnight hours. They will keep temperatures from falling as low as last night, but it'll still be cold and breezy with temperatures near 20.
The wind will also shift and come from the southwest overnight, so Sunday, while breezy, will be a warmer day with highs reaching the middle 50s. The day will start off mostly cloudy, but the sky will become sunny by the afternoon. Sunday night won't be as cold with lows in the middle 30s.