Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 19°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. East Fork White River from near Rivervale to near Williams. White River from near Elliston to near Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Sunday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 19.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Tuesday, March 22. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&