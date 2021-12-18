Saturday Night: Gradual clearing, breezy. Low: 26°

Tonight: Gradual clearing, breezy. Low: 26°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 25°
Detailed Forecast:
The sky will gradually clear overnight, but it'll remain breezy with overnight lows dropping into the middle 20s.
Clouds will continue to thin out tomorrow, so expect a mostly sunny day for Sunday with seasonably chilly highs in the upper 30s. Not as breezy tomorrow, but the wind will be from the north. Lows tomorrow night fall into the middle 20s under a partly cloudy sky.