Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds, cold. Low: 13°

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, cold. Low: 13°

Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 12°

Detailed Forecast:

Flurries remain possible through the evening before clouds gradually decrease overnight and the wind becomes calm. It'll be a cold night with lows falling near 13.

A little sunshine is possible for the first part of Sunday before clouds increase. A quick-moving clipper system could bring some light snow showers to the Wabash Valley through the middle of the day. Any accumulation should stay around a half-inch. Highs tomorrow will once again be in the mid 20s.

