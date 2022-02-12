Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds, cold. Low: 12°

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, cold. Low: 12°
Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 13°
Detailed Forecast:
Flurries remain possible through the evening before clouds gradually decrease overnight and the wind becomes calm. It'll be a cold night with lows falling near 12.
A little sunshine is possible for the first part of Sunday before clouds increase. A quick-moving clipper system could bring some light snow showers to the Wabash Valley through the middle of the day. Any accumulation should stay around a half-inch. Highs tomorrow will once again be in the mid 20s.