Saturday Night: Clear, rising temperatures. Low: 19°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 19°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 51°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 35°
Detailed Forecast:
Temperatures will be rising through the overnight hours thanks to a southerly breeze. It'll still be cold under a clear sky.
Sunday will be a warmer and breezy day. Expect highs to climb into the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine once again. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Tomorrow night won't be as cold as lows are expected to only drop into the middle 30s. The forecast stays dry until Monday evening.