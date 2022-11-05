 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturday Night: Clear, not as windy. Low: 42°

Tonight: Clearing, not as windy. Low: 42°
 
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 67°
 
Sunday Night: Clear sky. Low: 44°

Detailed Forecast:

The wind will settle through the overnight hours after gusts as high as 60 mph in parts of the Wabash Valley earlier today. The sky will gradually clear, allowing lows to tumble into the lower 40s overnight.

Sunday will be a sunny and mild day with highs in the upper 60s. Average for this time of year is in the upper 50s. It'll still be breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph, but not as windy as Saturday. Lows fall into the middle 40s Sunday night.

