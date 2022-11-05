Saturday Night: Clear, not as windy. Low: 42°

Tonight: Clearing, not as windy. Low: 42°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 67°
Sunday Night: Clear sky. Low: 44°
Detailed Forecast:
The wind will settle through the overnight hours after gusts as high as 60 mph in parts of the Wabash Valley earlier today. The sky will gradually clear, allowing lows to tumble into the lower 40s overnight.
Sunday will be a sunny and mild day with highs in the upper 60s. Average for this time of year is in the upper 50s. It'll still be breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph, but not as windy as Saturday. Lows fall into the middle 40s Sunday night.