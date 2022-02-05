Saturday Night: Clear, cold. Low: 12°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 12°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 33°
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, patchy freezing drizzle. Low: 19°
Detailed Forecast:
A clear sky tonight, but it won't get as cold as last night. A southerly breeze will become stronger and keep temperatures near 12° for a low.
Sunday will be a sunny and breezy day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s. While it won't be as cold, it won't feel a great deal better thanks to southwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Clouds increase tomorrow night along a cold front and there may be a few areas of patchy freezing drizzle or some flurries as it passes. Lows will fall into the upper teens.