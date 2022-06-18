Saturday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 55° Jun 18, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 55°Sunday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 84°Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 58° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Mar 2, 2022 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Apr 20, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Quick morning showers, breezy. High: 50° Nov 20, 2021 Forecast Sunday: Morning rain, then gradual clearing. High: 51° Updated Nov 21, 2021 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Feb 23, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66° Updated Mar 20, 2022 Recommended for you