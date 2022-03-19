Saturday Night: Becoming clear, cold. Low: 33°

Tonight: Becoming clear, cold. Low: 33°
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 66°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43°
Detailed Forecast:
The rain is ending and the sky will clear through the overnight hours. That will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s tonight.
Sunshine will be out in full force tomorrow, so the weekend will end on a more pleasant note with highs climbing into the middle 60s. A southwesterly breeze will help boost the temperature up. A few clouds move in Sunday night, but it won't be as cold with lows falling into the lower 40s.