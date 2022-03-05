Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 73°

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and unseasonably warm. High: 73°
Tonight: Showers, isolated storms. Windy. Low: 54°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 61°
Detailed Forecast:
Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend but clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. It'll be a windy day with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 70s, which will be close to record highs for March 5th. Rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front moves in. Otherwise, it'll be windy and mild with lows in the middle 50s.
A little bit cooler for Sunday but still sunny and breezy during the day with highs in the lower 60s. Rain returns tomorrow night and it could be heavy at times, especially early Monday morning.