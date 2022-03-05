Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 73°

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Strong Wind Gusts and Elevated Fire Danger for Central
Indiana...

Southerly winds will increase this afternoon, and continue through
tonight. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH are possible. High wind gusts
could blow around unsecured objects and create hazardous driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. Of particular concern, will
be late this evening into tonight as a line of
showers/thunderstorms progresses through cenrtal Indiana.

This afternoon, the combination of the strong southerly winds and low
relative humidity values; along with drying fine fuels thanks to
recent warmth and drier weather will lead to elevated fire danger.
Open burning is discouraged across central Indiana, particularly
over south central Indiana.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 73°

  • 0

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and unseasonably warm. High: 73°

Tonight: Showers, isolated storms. Windy. Low: 54°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 61°

Detailed Forecast:

Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend but clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. It'll be a windy day with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 70s, which will be close to record highs for March 5th. Rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front moves in. Otherwise, it'll be windy and mild with lows in the middle 50s.

A little bit cooler for Sunday but still sunny and breezy during the day with highs in the lower 60s. Rain returns tomorrow night and it could be heavy at times, especially early Monday morning.

