Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 76°

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 76°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 59°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 85°
Detailed Forecast:
The rain has finally moved out of the Wabash Valley, allowing for a great stretch of weather for Memorial Day weekend! Today will be the coolest day with highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny sky. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight as lows drop into the upper 50s.
Sunday will have plenty of sunshine once again, and it'll be breezy. The southerly wind will usher in warmer, more humid air. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s with continued sunshine.