Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50°

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32°
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers. High: 59°
Detailed Forecast:
A little cooler today than it has been with highs near 50, but that's still above average. A mostly sunny sky is expected, and the sky will stay mostly clear tonight as lows fall into the lower 30s.
Clouds move in early tomorrow morning, and then rain showers will develop around midday and continue through the evening. Sunday will be a breezy day, too, as highs climb into the upper 50s.
Monday will be much colder with highs only in the upper 30s despite a mostly sunny sky.