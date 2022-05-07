Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 68°

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...
White River at Elliston.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
White River at Edwardsport.
.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Friday /8:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 15.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&