Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers. High: 49°

Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers. High: 49°
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 29°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 42°
Detailed Forecast:
More clouds are expected for Saturday, but some sunshine will still break through. It'll be a warmer day with highs reaching the upper 40s. The wind will shift from the southwest today and come from the northwest overnight. That will drop lows into the upper 20s as the sky gradually clears.
Tomorrow will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 40s but a mostly sunny sky is expected. It'll be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.