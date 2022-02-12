 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High: 25°

  • Updated
  • 0

Today: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High: 25°

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 12°

Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°

Detailed Forecast:

Cold air has returned to the Wabash Valley. Highs will only reach the middle 20s today, but a northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens. It'll be a mostly cloudy day and a few flurries are possible in the morning. The sky will gradually clear tonight, allowing lows to drop to near 12° as the wind becomes calm.

A little sunshine is possible for the first part of Sunday before clouds increase. A quick-moving clipper system could bring some light snow showers to the region through the middle of the day. Any accumulation should stay around a half inch. Highs tomorrow will once again be in the mid 20s.

Recommended for you