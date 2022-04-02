Saturday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High: 53°

Today: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High: 53°
Tonight: Becoming clear, breezy. Low: 34°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: 60°
Detailed Forecast:
After a mostly clear night, clouds are moving back in for the start of the weekend. Despite the lack of sunshine, highs will make it into the lower 50s thanks to a gusty southerly wind. By the afternoon, scattered showers will be possible as a cold front sweeps across the Wabash Valley. Rain showers move out this evening, but it'll remain breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows falling into the middle 30s.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend (and really the week ahead) with seasonable highs near 60° under a mostly sunny sky. There's a daily chance of scattered showers Monday-Friday.