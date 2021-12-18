Saturday: Morning rain, cloudy and breezy. High: 41°

Today: Morning rain, cloudy and breezy. High: 41°
Tonight: Gradual clearing, breezy. Low: 26°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°
Detailed Forecast:
Rain showers are moving through this morning, but they'll come to an end around noon. Otherwise, expect a cloudy and breezy day with temperatures staying in the lower 40s. The sky will gradually clear tonight, and it'll remain breezy with lows falling into the middle 20s.
Sunday will be a mostly sunny and seasonably chilly day with highs only reaching the upper 30s.