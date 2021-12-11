Saturday: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39°

Today: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39°
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 27°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 48°
Detailed Forecast:
*WIND ADVISORY* in effect for northern portions of the Wabash Valley
Saturday will be a windy day with wind gusts in the 45-50 mph range possible, especially north of Interstate 70. Temperatures will fall into the 30s this afternoon as the sky gradually clears. The wind will ease up through the evening. Expect a clear and cold night with lows falling into the upper 20s.
Sunshine returns for Sunday, and temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm going into the workweek.