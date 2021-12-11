You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturday: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39°

After a mild start, temperatures fall into the 30s this afternoon

Today: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 27°

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 48°

Detailed Forecast:

*WIND ADVISORY* in effect for northern portions of the Wabash Valley

Saturday will be a windy day with wind gusts in the 45-50 mph range possible, especially north of Interstate 70. Temperatures will fall into the 30s this afternoon as the sky gradually clears. The wind will ease up through the evening. Expect a clear and cold night with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, and temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm going into the workweek.

