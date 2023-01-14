Saturday: Gradual clearing, chilly. High: 36° Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Gradual clearing, chilly. High: 36°Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27°Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 45° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 28, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 50° Updated Dec 12, 2021 Forecast Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73° Updated Jun 26, 2022 Weather Friday Night Weather Updated Mar 11, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Quick morning showers, breezy. High: 50° Nov 20, 2021 Forecast Sunday: Gradual clearing, windy and colder. Updated Jan 9, 2022 Recommended for you