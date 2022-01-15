Saturday: Gradual clearing, breezy. High: 32°

Today: Gradual clearing, breezy. High: 32°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Low: 17°
Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35°
Detailed Forecast:
A few flurries are possible this morning, but most of the Wabash Valley is done with snow. The sky will gradually clear through the afternoon. It'll be breezy today, so wind chill values will be in the 20s if not the teens. Highs top out near the freezing mark. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows dropping into the upper teens.
Sunday is shaping up to be a sunny and seasonable day. Highs climb into the middle 30s, which is pretty typical this time of year.