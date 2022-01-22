Saturday: Decreasing clouds, breezy. High: 34°

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy. High: 34°
Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Low: 24°
Sunday: Morning snow showers, then clearing. High: 33°
Detailed Forecast:
High clouds are overspreading the Wabash Valley this morning, so expect a mostly cloudy start to the day. It'll be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, but the wind will be from the southwest. Highs reach the mid 30s this afternoon, so not quite as cold, but wind chill values will still be in the 20s. Clearing is expected this afternoon before the sky clouds back up tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s.
Light snow is possible Sunday morning as a quick-moving clipper system passes through the region. Any accumulations look to stay below an inch. Higher totals are expected closer to Interstate 74. The sky will gradually clear Sunday afternoon, and it'll be breezy. Highs top out in the lower 30s.