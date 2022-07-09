Saturday: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 83°

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 83°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 57°
Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 85°
Detailed Forecast:
A mostly cloudy start to the weekend, with a few showers in southern areas, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon. It'll be a breezy day with wind gusts as high as 20 mph from the northeast. Highs will climb into the lower 80s. Tonight will be cool night as lows fall into the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. The northeast breeze will continue to usher in less humid air.
Sunday will be a sunnier day. Temperatures are expected to climb a few degrees, but it'll still be seasonable with highs in the middle 80s.