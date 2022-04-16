Saturday: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 56°

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Edwardsport, Elliston, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Saturday: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 56°

Staying cool after clouds clear out this morning

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 56°

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of frost developing. Low: 32°

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High: 53°

Detailed Forecast:

Cloud cover will clear out through the morning, so expect sunshine this afternoon. It'll be another breezy day with northwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph. That northwesterly wind will keep us cool with highs in the mid 50s. The sky stays mostly clear tonight, so expect a cold night with lows near the freezing mark. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the northern half of the News 10 viewing area.

Easter Sunday will start with some sunshine, but clouds increase over the course of the day. Most will stay dry, but it'll be cooler with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers look to hold off until later on Sunday evening.

