Saturday: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 56°

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 56°
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of frost developing. Low: 32°
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High: 53°
Detailed Forecast:
Cloud cover will clear out through the morning, so expect sunshine this afternoon. It'll be another breezy day with northwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph. That northwesterly wind will keep us cool with highs in the mid 50s. The sky stays mostly clear tonight, so expect a cold night with lows near the freezing mark. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the northern half of the News 10 viewing area.
Easter Sunday will start with some sunshine, but clouds increase over the course of the day. Most will stay dry, but it'll be cooler with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers look to hold off until later on Sunday evening.