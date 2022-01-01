New Year's Day: Rainy and breezy, falling temperatures.
Tonight: Rain changing to snow, breezy. Low: 27°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High: 31°
Detailed Forecast:
It'll be a soggy start to 2022 with rain showers expected for most of New Year's Day. Otherwise, expect a breezy afternoon with temperatures falling through the 40s. As cold air spills in overnight, rain will change over to a wintry mix and some light snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s.
Sunday will feel like winter with highs only reaching the low 30s and a brisk northwest wind making it feel even colder. A mostly cloudy sky is expected, but a few flurries are possible in the morning. Lows Sunday night drop into the teens!