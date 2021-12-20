Monday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 24°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 24°
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 45°
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 25°
Detailed Forecast:
It'll be another cold night in the Wabash Valley with temperatures dropping into the middle 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of fog could develop, especially north of Interstate 70.
Expect more sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. It'll be breezy with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Lows fall into the mid 20s again tomorrow night under a mostly clear sky.