Monday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 22°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 22°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 42°
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. Low: 29°
Detailed Forecast:
Another cold night is expected in the Wabash Valley. Lows will fall into the lower 20s under a mostly clear sky.
Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day. There will be a brief warm-up with highs in the lower 40s. It'll become windier throughout the day, so expect a windy and mostly cloudy night Tuesday. Lows will fall into the upper 20s.
Highs reach the middle 30s during the first part of Wednesday, but it'll turn sharply colder in the afternoon as a cold front passes through the region.