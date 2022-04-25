Monday: Morning rain, then clearing. High: 61°

Today: Morning rain, then gradual clearing. High: 61°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: 37°
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 57°
Detailed Forecast:
Widespread rain is expected to start the day, but it will become more scattered late this morning. By noon, most of the showers will be pushing to the east. The sky will gradually clear this afternoon, but expect a cooler day with highs in the low 60s. We won't see the 60s until the sunshine returns this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s.
Abundant sunshine is expected for Tuesday, but it'll be a cool day with highs only in the upper 50s. Average highs for late April are in the upper 60s.