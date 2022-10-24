Monday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High: 78°

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 78°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low: 60°
Tuesday: Occasional showers, breezy and cooler. High: 69°
Detailed Forecast:
If you like warmer weather, enjoy one last day with highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be another breezy day with wind gusts from the south as high as 30 mph. After some morning sunshine, clouds are expected to become more numerous through the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows near 60 degrees.
A cold front will move through Tuesday. It'll bring occasional rain showers and cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Rain could linger into the first part of Wednesday.