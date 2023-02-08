Heavy rain, strong wind gusts expected through Thursday morning

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Rush Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&