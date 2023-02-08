Heavy rain, strong wind gusts expected through Thursday morning

A strong storm system will have multiple impacts on the Wabash Valley Wednesday evening through Thursday.
STRONG WIND GUSTS
As the system moves across the region, strong southwest wind gusts are expected, especially Thursday morning.
Most of the Wabash Valley will be under a Wind Advisory from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Thursday for a sustained southwest wind of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Parke, Putnam and Vermillion counties will be under a High Wind Warning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Thursday. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph in these locations and areas farther northeast.
Strong wind gusts could down trees and power lines and create travel issues for high profile vehicles.
HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL
This system is also expected to bring a good dose of rain to the region. Rain will move in Wednesday evening and continue overnight. Most of the rain should move out by Thursday morning.
A Flood Watch has been issued for Clay, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties in Illinois. It'll be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. CST Thursday. These locations have the greatest chance to see rainfall amounts exceed an inch and a half, especially if embedded thunderstorms develop.
The rest of the Wabash Valley could see 1-1.5 inches of rain by Thursday morning.
The heavy rain may cause localized flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas along creeks and streams.
FALLING TEMPERATURES
A cold front will sweep across the Wabash Valley Thursday morning, which will usher in colder air throughout the day.
The warmest part of the day will be early morning when temperatures are near 60 degrees, but temperatures will drop steadily and be in the 40s by the evening.
STORM POTENTIAL
Severe thunderstorms aren't likely with this system, but some thunderstorms may briefly produce strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Wabash Valley in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather.
