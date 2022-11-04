 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 76°

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine

Today: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 76°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late rain. Low: 59°

Saturday: Windy with morning rain. High: 65°

Detailed Forecast:

Another warm day to finish up the workweek. Clouds will drift through for the first part of the day, but more sunshine is expected later this afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 70s, and it'll be breezy. Clouds return overnight as the wind picks up. Rain showers move in early Saturday morning and continue for the first half of the day.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire News 10 viewing area Saturday as wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph, especially in the morning. Rain moves out Saturday afternoon as the sky gradually clears. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

