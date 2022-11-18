Friday: Partly sunny, a few flurries. High: 31°

Today: Partly sunny, a few flurries. High: 31°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 17°
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 37°
Detailed Forecast:
Expect another unseasonably cold day with highs only climbing into the lower 30s. It will feel colder thanks to a west wind. A few flurries are also possible today under an otherwise partly sunny sky. Clouds clear out tonight, allowing for an even colder night with lows in the upper teens.
After a frigid start, Saturday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the upper 30s. More seasonable highs are anticipated next week.