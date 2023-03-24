Friday: Occasional showers. High: 52°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March 31. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&