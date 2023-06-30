Friday Night: Scattered storms, muggy. Low: 71°

Tonight: Warm and muggy, sct'd storms. Low: 71°
Saturday: Hot with showers/storms. High: 90°
Saturday Night: Showers/storms. Low: 70°
Detailed Forecast:
Storm Team 10 is monitoring the potential for more storms through the weekend. Storms are expected after sunset Friday and then additional rounds are possible through Sunday. Some storms may be strong, especially Saturday afternoon/evening. Otherwise, expected a hot and humid weekend with highs near 90. Download the Storm Team 10 weather app for the latest radar and weather alerts.