Friday Night: Scattered showers, warm and windy. Low: 62°

Tonight: Scattered showers, warm and windy. Low: 62°
Christmas: Morning rain, then gradual clearing. High: 65°
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, colder. Low: 36°
Detailed Forecast:
The night before Christmas will be windy and warm in the Wabash Valley. Temperatures will sit fairly steady in the lower 60s as wind gusts reach as high as 40 mph. Scattered showers will develop overnight and continue into Christmas morning.
The high on Christmas will be during the first part of the day, then temperatures will gradually fall after topping out in the middle 60s. Rain exits the Wabash Valley in the early afternoon, so maybe a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. Tomorrow night will be colder with lows in the middle 30s under a partly cloudy sky.