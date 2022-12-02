Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: 52°

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: 52°
Tonight: Windy with scattered showers. Low: 30°
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 37°
Detailed Forecast:
Scattered showers are possible early this morning, but rain won't last all day. There will be more clouds and than sun, though. Otherwise, expect a windy end to the workweek with the wind out of the south. That'll help boost highs into the lower 50s this afternoon.
A Wind Advisory will take effect this afternoon and continue into early Saturday morning when wind gusts could be in the 45-50 mph range. A cold front will move through overnight and bring another chance for scattered showers.
That front will also bring colder air in for the weekend. Saturday will be sunny, breezy and colder with highs in the upper 30s.