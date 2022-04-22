Friday: Isolated showers, then gradual clearing. High: 78°

Today: Isolated showers, then gradual clearing. High: 78°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low: 61°
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 82°
Detailed Forecast:
Isolated showers are possible this morning. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will start to decrease later in the day as highs reach the upper 70s. Temperatures stay mild tonight with lows only falling into the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday will be a mostly sunny and an even warmer day to get the weekend started. Highs will climb into the lower 80s, and it'll be breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.