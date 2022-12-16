Friday: Breezy with flurries. High: 35°

Today: Breezy with flurries. High: 35°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 25°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 30°
Detailed Forecast:
Another cloudy day to finish up the workweek. Highs will only top out in the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. It'll be breezy, so wind chill values will be in the 20s. A few snow flurries are also possible this afternoon. The sky stays mostly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the middle 20s.
Saturday will be a little bit colder with a high near 30 degrees. There'll be a cold breeze out of the west, too.