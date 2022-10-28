Friday: Becoming sunny, seasonable. High: 64°

Today: Becoming sunny, seasonable. High: 64°
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 39°
Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 69°
Detailed Forecast:
After some morning clouds, the workweek will end on a sunny note! Highs will climb into the middle 60s, which is pretty much average for late October. The sky stays clear overnight as lows fall into the 30s.
The first half of the weekend is looking great with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s tomorrow. Clouds will move in through the afternoon ahead of a system that'll bring rain on Sunday.