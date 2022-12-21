A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area-wide; see the latest forecast

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow
and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and
hypothermia even if outside for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Winter Storm Warning 122222
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the Wabash Valley as snow and arctic air settle into the region.
 
Thursday Night: Snow and blowing snow. Bitterly cold. Low: -7° Wind Chill: -30°
 
Friday: Windy with blowing snow. Very cold. High: 3° Wind Chill: -25°
 
Friday Night:Windy and very cold. Low: -1° Wind Chill: -20°
 
Detailed Forecast:
Snowfall will continue most of the night with total snow accumulations from 3-5" depending on the location. Expect higher totals north of I-70. Measuring snowfall will be difficult due to extremely strong winds blowing snow around late Thursday night and Friday.
 
Dangerously low temperatures and wind chill values will be the primary threat to this storm as lows Friday will be as low as -7 degrees and wind chill closer to -30. Avoid time outdoors Thursday night and Friday if at all possible! Expect wind gusts 40-50 mph Friday to create extremely hazardous conditions! 
 
The bitter cold will continue through the weekend with temperatures below normal and dangerous wind chill through Christmas.

