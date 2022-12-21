A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area-wide; see the latest forecast

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the Wabash Valley as snow and arctic air settle into the region.
Thursday Night: Snow and blowing snow. Bitterly cold. Low: -7° Wind Chill: -30°
Friday: Windy with blowing snow. Very cold. High: 3° Wind Chill: -25°
Friday Night:Windy and very cold. Low: -1° Wind Chill: -20°
Detailed Forecast:
Snowfall will continue most of the night with total snow accumulations from 3-5" depending on the location. Expect higher totals north of I-70. Measuring snowfall will be difficult due to extremely strong winds blowing snow around late Thursday night and Friday.
Dangerously low temperatures and wind chill values will be the primary threat to this storm as lows Friday will be as low as -7 degrees and wind chill closer to -30. Avoid time outdoors Thursday night and Friday if at all possible! Expect wind gusts 40-50 mph Friday to create extremely hazardous conditions!
The bitter cold will continue through the weekend with temperatures below normal and dangerous wind chill through Christmas.