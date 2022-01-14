"When in doubt, don't go out" - officials share ice safety tips

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As temperatures rise and fall this winter, state officials have offered guidelines and tips to stay safe on ice.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said people drown every year after falling through ice while trying to do a variety of activities.
The DNR in Indiana and Illinois both suggested using these ice measurements as a guide when venturing onto a frozen body of water, but warned ice seldom freezes uniformly.
Ice Thickness:
- 2" or less - Stay off
- 4" - Safe for ice fishing or other activities on foot
- 5" - Safe for a snowmobile or ATV
- 8-12" - Safe for car or small truck
- 12-15" - Safe for a Medium truck
The DNR cautioned these measurements are for new, clear solid ice.
"Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not," the DNR wrote.
Officials said white ice, also known as snow ice, is only about half as strong as clear ice.
They said people should double the thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also posted these tips:
- Carry a rope or floatation device with you to help someone who may have fallen through the ice.
- Remember NOT to approach the area where someone has fallen through, as this ice will be quite vulnerable to weight.
- Wear a personal floatation device (life vest) under your winter gear.
- Carry a pair of ice picks. It's very difficult to pull yourself back onto the surface of slippery ice while weighted down with heavy clothing. The ice picks help when pulling yourself back onto solid ice.