What causes 'sun pillars' to appear in the sky?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several spots in the Wabash Valley were treated to unusual atmospheric sight Thursday evening.
News 10 received photos from viewers showing what appeared to be a beam of light rising above the sun just before sunset.
This phenomenon is known as a sun pillar, or it may also be called a solar pillar or light pillar.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), sun pillars develop as a result of ice crystals slowing falling through the air.
As the crystals fall, they reflect the sun's rays off of them and create what appears to be a vertical shaft of light above the sun, the NWS wrote.
Meteorologists said the best time to look for sun pillars is when the sun is low on the horizon (usually at sunrise or sunset) and when cirrus clouds are present.
The sight is not just limited to daylight hours, though.
The moon and even street lights can create the appears of pillars, making the term 'moon pillars' or 'light pillars more appropriate for those scenarios.
An article by EarthSky.org said many reports of UFO sightings are traced by to light pillars, especially near Niagara Falls.
The mist from the falls interacts with upward-facing street lights, creating frequent pillars during the winter, according to the article.
