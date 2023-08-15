Weak earthquakes detected in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The United States Geological Survey said two weak earthquakes have been detected between Lawrenceville and Vincennes.
The first one happened a little after 8 p.m. Central time Monday and was centered about 2.5 miles east of Lawrenceville.
The USGS said it registered as a 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale. That is in the range where a vibration may be felt by some people, but it doesn't cause widespread shaking.
If you live in the area and felt it, you can report that to the USGS here.
A second earthquake was detected Tuesday afternoon, just west of the first one.
The USGS said it registered as a 2.1 on the Richter scale. It happened just before 2 p.m. CDT Tuesday.
The earthquakes happened in the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone where weak earthquakes are not uncommon.
Another similar-magnitude earthquake was detected south of Robinson, Ill., back in April, according to the New Madrid Seismic Network.