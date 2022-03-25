Ways to get the most out of your cell phone during severe weather

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ways to get the most out of your cell phone during severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
cell phone_close
Torsten Dettlaff

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As peak severe weather season approaches, it's important to make plans now.

As technology has advanced over the years, that technology can be a useful tool before, during and after severe weather.

AT&T shared the following tips on how to get the most of our your mobile device when storms move in.

BEFORE THE STORM:

- Keep your mobile devices charged

Be sure to have another way to charge your smartphone if the power goes out. A car charger or back-up battery pack can come in handy. If you have multiple devices to keep charged, consider a multi-port back-up battery pack.

- Back up important information and protect vital documents

Back up insurance papers, medical information and the like to the cloud or your computer. With cloud storage, you can access your data from any connected device.

- Have a family communications plan

Choose someone out of the area as a central contact in case your family is separated. Most importantly, practice your emergency plan in advance.

- Store emergency contacts in your mobile phone 

Numbers should include the police department, fire station, hospital and family members.

  

DURING THE STORM:

- Save your smartphone’s battery life

In case of a power outage, extend your device’s battery life by putting it in power-save mode, turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, deleting apps, or putting your phone in Airplane Mode. This may prevent you from using certain features, but it will ultimately save battery power.

- Keep your mobile devices dry

Mobile phones can be a critical lifeline during a storm. To protect yours, store it in a water-resistant case, floating-waterproof case or plastic bag.

- Track the storm on your mobile device

If you lose power at your home during a storm, you can use your mobile device to access local weather reports.

  

AFTER THE STORM:

- Be prepared for high call volume and keep non-emergency calls to a minimum

If there is severe weather, chances are many people will be attempting to place calls at the same time. The increased calling volume may create network congestion. If you get a “fast busy” signal on your wireless phone or a slow dial tone on your landline phone, hang up, wait several seconds and then try again.

- Try texting vs. calling

Because it requires fewer network resources, text messages may go through more quickly than voice calls.

- Forward your home number to your mobile number in the event of an evacuation

Because call forwarding is based out of the telephone central office, you will get calls from your landline phone even if your local telephone service is down. If the central office is not operational, services like voicemail and call forwarding may be useful.

- Use location-based technology

These services can help you find evacuation routes and track a lost family member’s mobile phone.

- Take advantage of the camera on your smartphone

Be sure to use the camera on your phone to take, store and send photos and video clips of damage to your insurance company.

Storm Team 10 also has a variety of ways you can keep your family safe by staying up to date online or on your cell phone.

The Storm Team 10 weather app has interactive radar, the latest forecasts, and can send push alerts when watches or warnings are issued for your area.

In the event of a power outage, News 10 newscasts are livestreamed through the Storm Team 10 app, the WTHI News 10 app and on wthitv.com.

Storm Team 10 also offers text alerts for counties in the Wabash Valley. You can sign up for those by clicking here.

Keep in mind, it's important to not rely solely on one method to get warnings and alerts of threatening weather.

In addition to cell phone alerts, NOAA weather radios, outdoor warning sirens, and local media outlets are other options to receive notifications.

Recommended for you