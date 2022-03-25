Ways to get the most out of your cell phone during severe weather

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As peak severe weather season approaches, it's important to make plans now.
As technology has advanced over the years, that technology can be a useful tool before, during and after severe weather.
AT&T shared the following tips on how to get the most of our your mobile device when storms move in.
BEFORE THE STORM:
- Keep your mobile devices charged
Be sure to have another way to charge your smartphone if the power goes out. A car charger or back-up battery pack can come in handy. If you have multiple devices to keep charged, consider a multi-port back-up battery pack.
- Back up important information and protect vital documents
Back up insurance papers, medical information and the like to the cloud or your computer. With cloud storage, you can access your data from any connected device.
- Have a family communications plan
Choose someone out of the area as a central contact in case your family is separated. Most importantly, practice your emergency plan in advance.
- Store emergency contacts in your mobile phone
Numbers should include the police department, fire station, hospital and family members.
DURING THE STORM:
- Save your smartphone’s battery life
In case of a power outage, extend your device’s battery life by putting it in power-save mode, turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, deleting apps, or putting your phone in Airplane Mode. This may prevent you from using certain features, but it will ultimately save battery power.
- Keep your mobile devices dry
Mobile phones can be a critical lifeline during a storm. To protect yours, store it in a water-resistant case, floating-waterproof case or plastic bag.
- Track the storm on your mobile device
If you lose power at your home during a storm, you can use your mobile device to access local weather reports.
AFTER THE STORM:
- Be prepared for high call volume and keep non-emergency calls to a minimum
If there is severe weather, chances are many people will be attempting to place calls at the same time. The increased calling volume may create network congestion. If you get a “fast busy” signal on your wireless phone or a slow dial tone on your landline phone, hang up, wait several seconds and then try again.
- Try texting vs. calling
Because it requires fewer network resources, text messages may go through more quickly than voice calls.
- Forward your home number to your mobile number in the event of an evacuation
Because call forwarding is based out of the telephone central office, you will get calls from your landline phone even if your local telephone service is down. If the central office is not operational, services like voicemail and call forwarding may be useful.
- Use location-based technology
These services can help you find evacuation routes and track a lost family member’s mobile phone.
- Take advantage of the camera on your smartphone
Be sure to use the camera on your phone to take, store and send photos and video clips of damage to your insurance company.
Storm Team 10 also has a variety of ways you can keep your family safe by staying up to date online or on your cell phone.
The Storm Team 10 weather app has interactive radar, the latest forecasts, and can send push alerts when watches or warnings are issued for your area.
In the event of a power outage, News 10 newscasts are livestreamed through the Storm Team 10 app, the WTHI News 10 app and on wthitv.com.
Storm Team 10 also offers text alerts for counties in the Wabash Valley. You can sign up for those by clicking here.
Keep in mind, it's important to not rely solely on one method to get warnings and alerts of threatening weather.
In addition to cell phone alerts, NOAA weather radios, outdoor warning sirens, and local media outlets are other options to receive notifications.