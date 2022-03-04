Tornado climatology updated for Illinois counties

EASTERN ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Ill., has updated its tornado counts for central and southeast Illinois.
The data covers the time period from 1950-2021, and the NWS noted more tornadoes have been reported in more recent years due to the organization of storm spotter networks.
Last year, 2021, was an active year for weak tornadoes across the Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley.
The only counties in the News 10 viewing area that didn't have new recorded tornadoes were Clark, Jasper and Lawrence.
The first weak tornado touched down in Coles County on April 28.
May saw a few more weak tornadoes with two touching down in Effingham County and one in Richland County on May 6 and two touching down in Clay County on May 27.
Thunderstorms produced a couple more weak tornadoes on July 29 with one reported in Crawford County and another in Cumberland County.
An unusual December tornado outbreak impacted parts of the Wabash Valley on December 10.
Strong EF-2 tornadoes tore through parts of Coles and Edgar counties that night and another weaker one caused some tree damage near Oakland, Ill.
The table below shows the tornadoes reported in 2021 and the total number of tornadoes from 1950-2021.
|County
|2021
|TOTAL
|Clark
|0
|10
|Clay
|2
|18
|Coles
|3
|34
|Crawford
|1
|16
|Cumberland
|1
|15
|Edgar
|1
|30
|Effingham
|2
|24
|Jasper
|0
|15
|Lawrence
|0
|10
|Richland
|1
|17
To see the complete report from the NWS Lincoln, including the map of tornado tracks in each county, click here.
To see tornado tracks across the United States, including Indiana, click here. Note: this page only shows tornadoes from 1950-2017.