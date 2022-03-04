 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tornado climatology updated for Illinois counties

  • Updated
Tornado Damage

EASTERN ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Ill., has updated its tornado counts for central and southeast Illinois.

The data covers the time period from 1950-2021, and the NWS noted more tornadoes have been reported in more recent years due to the organization of storm spotter networks.

Last year, 2021, was an active year for weak tornadoes across the Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley.

The only counties in the News 10 viewing area that didn't have new recorded tornadoes were Clark, Jasper and Lawrence.

The first weak tornado touched down in Coles County on April 28.

May saw a few more weak tornadoes with two touching down in Effingham County and one in Richland County on May 6 and two touching down in Clay County on May 27.

Thunderstorms produced a couple more weak tornadoes on July 29 with one reported in Crawford County and another in Cumberland County.

An unusual December tornado outbreak impacted parts of the Wabash Valley on December 10.

Strong EF-2 tornadoes tore through parts of Coles and Edgar counties that night and another weaker one caused some tree damage near Oakland, Ill.

The table below shows the tornadoes reported in 2021 and the total number of tornadoes from 1950-2021.

 County  2021 TOTAL
 Clark  0 10
 Clay 2 18
 Coles  3 34
 Crawford  1 16
 Cumberland 1 15
 Edgar 1 30
 Effingham 2 24
 Jasper 0 15
 Lawrence 0 10
 Richland  1 17

To see the complete report from the NWS Lincoln, including the map of tornado tracks in each county, click here.

To see tornado tracks across the United States, including Indiana, click here. Note: this page only shows tornadoes from 1950-2017.

