Storm spotter training being offered in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has released its schedule for storm spotter training in the Wabash Valley.
These courses are free and open to the public, but attendees must be 18 years or older to be considered an official spotter for the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS said the courses typically last two hours and you don't have to live in the county where the training is taking place.
--
The NWS office in Indianapolis is offering the following in-person courses in the News 10 viewing area:
- Saturday, March 18 (9-11 a.m.): Owen County - Spencer Christian Church
- Wednesday, March 23 (6-8 p.m.): Putnam County - Putnam County EOC
- Thursday, April 7 (6-8 p.m.): Knox/Daviess County - Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes *pre-registration required. Click here to register.
- Tuesday, April 26 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): Greene County - Greene County Fairgrounds Community Building
Additionally, NWS Indianapolis will host virtual spotter courses on March 21 and March 30, each from 6 to 8 p.m., and one on April 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. Click the dates for the links to register.
--
Over in Illinois, the NWS office in Lincoln is only conducting virtual courses this year. The dates and times (all central time) are below.
Click the dates for the links to join the virtual training.
- Wednesday, March 2: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 8: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Tuesday, March 15: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 23: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 30: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 2: 10 a.m. to Noon
--
For more information on the courses being offered by NWS Lincoln, click here.
For more information on the courses being offered by NWS Indianapolis, click here.