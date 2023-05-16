 Skip to main content
Spring has sprung! Check out these photos and share your own

  • Updated
  • 0
Spring Photo | Michelle McCollum

Irises blooming in North Terre Haute, Ind. Photo sent in by Michelle McCollum

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Spring has sprung across the Wabash Valley!

The landscape is turning green, wildlife is out and about and flowers are splashing colors in flower beds and in flower pots.

Storm Team 10 is looking for your photos of spring flowers, sunrises, sunsets or any other scenic weather photos from where you live.

It's easy to share your photos. You can email your photos to weatherwatcher@wthitv.com. Be sure to include your name and location with the photo.

We'll update our online galley periodically, and you may see your photos on TV!

See the photos News 10 viewers have already sent to the weather team below!

Spring has Sprung! 2023 Photos from the Wabash Valley

