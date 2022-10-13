Red Flag Warning issued; what does it mean?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for central Indiana, an alert that isn't all that common in the Wabash Valley.
A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It highlights when conditions exist that produce extreme fire danger.
The criteria to issue the warning includes three conditions: a sustained wind above 15 mph, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.
Thursday's warning includes all Indiana counties in the News 10 viewing area. Wind gusts from the west are expected to be in the 30-40 mph range, and humidity levels are expected to be below 25%.
Outdoor burning is not recommended as fires could rapidly spread. Activities that create sparks are also discouraged.
Friday will be another day with enhanced fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued, which could be upgraded to a warning.
The last time the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis issued a Red Flag Warning was in November 2020.