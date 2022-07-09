 Skip to main content
Rainfall Recap - July 6-8, 2022

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Much-needed rain fell across the Wabash Valley late in the week, though it wasn't enough to erase deficits from June.

A stationary front resulted in multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday, July 6 through Friday, July 8, some of which prompted severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Here is a list of rain totals from Wabash Valley communities. Some totals span from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

ILLINOIS:

  • Beecher City: 3.26"
  • Casey: 3.70"
  • Charleston: 3.18"
  • Chrisman: 1.53"
  • Clay City: 2.29"
  • Coles Co. Airport: 2.58"
  • Crawford Co. Airport: 1.29"
  • Effingham: 3.97"
  • Lawrenceville: 1.27"
  • Marshall: 1.69"
  • Newton: 3.16"
  • Olney: 2.21"
  • Palestine: 1.43"
  • Paris: 2.46"
  • Watson: 1.18"
  • Yale: 3.06"

INDIANA:

  • Bloomfield (4.5 mi ENE): 2.56"
  • Bloomfield (5 mi ESE): 3.37"
  • Cloverdale: 1.13"
  • Hymera: 2.57"
  • Rockville: 1.38"
  • Terre Haute (2 mi E): 1.83"
  • Terre Haute (6 mi ESE): 1.75"
  • Terre Haute (6.5 mi N): 1.44"
  • Terre Haute (WTHI): 1.86"
  • Washington (1.5 mi NW): 2.38"
  • Washington (3 mi SE): 2.59"

While the rain was certainly beneficial, it wasn't enough to erase the deficits that were established in many locations during the month of June. The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14-Day Outlook favors below average precipitation across the two-state region, so drought will remain a concern for the summer.

You can see the latest Drought Monitor report here. An update will be released Thursday.

